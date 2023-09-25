India Judo squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

India’s four-member Judo team will be participating in the upcoming Asian Games which is set to begin from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The sport has been in the Asiads since 1986, and India has won five medals so far in this event.

Sandeep Byala (men’s 65kg), Cawas Billimoria (men’s 95 kg), Shyam Singh Gurjar (95+ kg), and Bannu Singh (men’s open weight) won bronze medals in the 1986 Asian Games while Poonam Chopra (women’s 56 kg) finished third in the 1994 Asiads.

The Asian Games 2022 was originally scheduled for September 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the host city of Hangzhou and China’s zero-tolerance policy at the time.