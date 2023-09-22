Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 22 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

MODERN PENTATHLON

8:05 AM IST ONWARDS - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar (1:30 PM IST)

SAILING

8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Men’s Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar

Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan

Men’s Windsurfer - RS - X-Eabad Ali

Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 -Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh

ROWING

1 PM IST - Semifinals, Men’s single scull (M1X) -Balraj Panwar

TABLE TENNIS

9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen

1:30 PM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

3:30 PM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

VOLLEYBALL

12 PM IST - India vs Chinese Taipei