Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.
Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 22 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)
MODERN PENTATHLON
8:05 AM IST ONWARDS - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar (1:30 PM IST)
SAILING
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Men’s Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar
Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon
Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha
Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan
Men’s Windsurfer - RS - X-Eabad Ali
Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 -Vishnu Saravanan
Women’s Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh
ROWING
1 PM IST - Semifinals, Men’s single scull (M1X) -Balraj Panwar
TABLE TENNIS
9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen
1:30 PM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore
3:30 PM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore
VOLLEYBALL
12 PM IST - India vs Chinese Taipei
