MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023, September 22: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes so that you can stay up to speed!

Published : Sep 22, 2023 06:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan will be in action today.
Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan will be in action today. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan will be in action today. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.  

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 22 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

MODERN PENTATHLON

8:05 AM IST ONWARDS - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar (1:30 PM IST)

SAILING

8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Men’s Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar

Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan

Men’s Windsurfer - RS - X-Eabad Ali

Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 -Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh

ROWING

1 PM IST - Semifinals, Men’s single scull (M1X) -Balraj Panwar

TABLE TENNIS

9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen

1:30 PM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

3:30 PM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

VOLLEYBALL

12 PM IST - India vs Chinese Taipei

Live streaming/telecast details
Asian Games can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will also be telecast across the Sony Sports network. You can also get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian table tennis team in action today
    Team Sportstar
  3. South America’s 2030 Football World Cup bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
    AP
  4. MotoGP riders give thumbs up to the Buddh International Circuit
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Wrestling World Championships: Antim Panghal wins bronze, guarantees India a Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian table tennis team in action today
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian rowers make three more finals
    PTI
  4. Ankita Raina guns for gold in Asian Games 2023
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Asian Games 2023: Chinese Taipei downs India 2-1 in women’s football
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian table tennis team in action today
    Team Sportstar
  3. South America’s 2030 Football World Cup bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
    AP
  4. MotoGP riders give thumbs up to the Buddh International Circuit
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Wrestling World Championships: Antim Panghal wins bronze, guarantees India a Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment