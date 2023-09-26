MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 26: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023, September 26: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes at Hangzhou 2022.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 04:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Bhavani Devi begins her campaign at the Asian Games 2023 on September 26.
FILE PHOTO: India's Bhavani Devi begins her campaign at the Asian Games 2023 on September 26. | Photo Credit: V V KRISHNAN/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Bhavani Devi begins her campaign at the Asian Games 2023 on September 26. | Photo Credit: V V KRISHNAN/THE HINDU

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.  

LIVE | September 26 Asian Games Updates

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 26 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

EQUESTRIAN

5:30 AM: Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual (Medal event)

SHOOTING

6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Team Men (Phase 1- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)

6:30 AM: Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1- Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore

6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Team Women Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

6:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification-  Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita

(Medal rounds subject to qualification)

HOCKEY

6:30 AM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Singapore

FENCING

6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4- Bhavani Devi

(Other round qualification subject to performance)

ESPORTS

7:20 AM onwards: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32- Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas

(Other round qualification subject to performance)

SQUASH

7:30 AM onwards

Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Singapore

Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Pakistan

4:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Qatar

CYCLING TRACK

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s team sprint qualifying

7:51 AM onwards: Men’s team sprint qualifying

9:06 AM onwards: Men’s team pursuit qualifying

(Other rounds subject to qualification)

SWIMMING

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4- Shivangi

8:07 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Backstroke- Palak Joshi

9:05 AM onwards: Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heat 1

(Medal rounds subject to qualification)

JUDO

7:30 AM onwards

Women -78Kg Elimination Round of 16- Indubala Devi Maibam

Women +78Kg Elimination Round of 16-Tulika Maan

Men -100Kg Elimination Round of 16- Avtar Singh

(Other round qualification subject to performance)

TENNIS

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s Singles Round 3- Ankita Raina vs Adithya Karunaratne (Hong Kong, China)

Not before 9 AM: Women’s Singles Round 3- Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala (Philippines)

Men’s Singles Round 3- Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)

9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round 3- Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)

10 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Prarthana Thombare/Ankita Raina vs Punnin Kovapitukted/Anchisa Chanta (Thailand)

10:30 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Rutuja Bhosale/Karman Kaur Thandi vs Wong Hong Yi/Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China)

1 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Round 2 - Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri vs Aqeel Khan/Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan)

SAILING

8:30 AM onwards:

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 15, 16,17, 18, 19- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Race 13,14 (medal event)- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 11, 12 (medal event)- Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11 (medal event)- Neha Thakur

8:40 AM onwards: Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11-Adhvait Menon

11:30 AM onwards

Women’s Single Dinghy Race 10, 11 - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Ishwariya Ganesh

11:40 AM onwards

Men’s Dinghy- ILCA7 Race 10,11 - Vishnu Sarvanan

Men’s Skiff - 49er- KC Race 13, 14(medal event)-  Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar

Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X Race 13, 14 (medal event): Eabad Ali

BOXING

12:30 PM: Men’s 51-57Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)

6:15 PM: Men’s +92Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Narender vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (Kyrgyzstan)

CHESS

12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 5

2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 6

4:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 7

VOLLEYBALL

4 PM: Men’s 5-6 Classification round: India vs Pakistan

WUSHU

5 PM onwards

Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal- Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh 

Men’s 70kg Quarterfinal- Suraj Yadav

Live streaming/telecast details
Equestrian heats, men’s hockey match between India and Singapore, Fencing semifinal, boxing, Wushu, Cycling heats, Shooting events, swimming finals will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
For the Asian Games events which will not be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on September 26, you can get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.

