Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 26: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

LIVE | September 26 Asian Games Updates

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 26 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

EQUESTRIAN

5:30 AM: Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual (Medal event)

SHOOTING

6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Team Men (Phase 1- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)

6:30 AM: Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1- Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore

6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Team Women Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

6:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification- Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita

(Medal rounds subject to qualification)

HOCKEY

6:30 AM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Singapore

FENCING

6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4- Bhavani Devi

(Other round qualification subject to performance)

ESPORTS

7:20 AM onwards: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32- Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas

(Other round qualification subject to performance)

SQUASH

7:30 AM onwards

Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Singapore

Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Pakistan

4:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Qatar

CYCLING TRACK

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s team sprint qualifying

7:51 AM onwards: Men’s team sprint qualifying

9:06 AM onwards: Men’s team pursuit qualifying

(Other rounds subject to qualification)

SWIMMING

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4- Shivangi

8:07 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Backstroke- Palak Joshi

9:05 AM onwards: Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heat 1

(Medal rounds subject to qualification)

JUDO

7:30 AM onwards

Women -78Kg Elimination Round of 16- Indubala Devi Maibam

Women +78Kg Elimination Round of 16-Tulika Maan

Men -100Kg Elimination Round of 16- Avtar Singh

(Other round qualification subject to performance)

TENNIS

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s Singles Round 3- Ankita Raina vs Adithya Karunaratne (Hong Kong, China)

Not before 9 AM: Women’s Singles Round 3- Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala (Philippines)

Men’s Singles Round 3- Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)

9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round 3- Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)

10 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Prarthana Thombare/Ankita Raina vs Punnin Kovapitukted/Anchisa Chanta (Thailand)

10:30 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Rutuja Bhosale/Karman Kaur Thandi vs Wong Hong Yi/Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China)

1 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Round 2 - Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri vs Aqeel Khan/Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan)

SAILING

8:30 AM onwards:

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 15, 16,17, 18, 19- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Race 13,14 (medal event)- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 11, 12 (medal event)- Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11 (medal event)- Neha Thakur

8:40 AM onwards: Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11-Adhvait Menon

11:30 AM onwards

Women’s Single Dinghy Race 10, 11 - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan

Women’s Skiff - 49erFX Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Ishwariya Ganesh

11:40 AM onwards

Men’s Dinghy- ILCA7 Race 10,11 - Vishnu Sarvanan

Men’s Skiff - 49er- KC Race 13, 14(medal event)- Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar

Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X Race 13, 14 (medal event): Eabad Ali

BOXING

12:30 PM: Men’s 51-57Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)

6:15 PM: Men’s +92Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Narender vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (Kyrgyzstan)

CHESS

12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 5

2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 6

4:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 7

VOLLEYBALL

4 PM: Men’s 5-6 Classification round: India vs Pakistan

WUSHU

5 PM onwards

Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal- Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh

Men’s 70kg Quarterfinal- Suraj Yadav