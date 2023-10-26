MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Para Games 2023: Deepthi’s next target is Paralympic gold, says coach N. Ramesh

J. Deepthi’s golden moment in the Asian Para Games athletics was winning the women’s 400m (T20 category) in Hangzhou (China) early this week.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 18:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
J. Deepthi who won gold in the women’s 400m (T-20 category) of the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou (China).
J. Deepthi who won gold in the women’s 400m (T-20 category) of the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou (China). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

J. Deepthi who won gold in the women’s 400m (T-20 category) of the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou (China). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

J. Deepthi’s golden moment in the Asian Para Games athletics was winning the women’s 400m (T20 category) in Hangzhou (China) early this week. This can well be yet another reminder of how far an athlete’s grit, determination and perseverance despite all odds can take in the sporting world.

Born to parents who are daily wage labourers in Kalleda (Warangal district) and groomed by Mr. Ram Mohan Rao’s Rural Development Foundation, which is well-known for producing quite a few young achievers in archery, Deepthi, in fact, created an Asian Para Games record on way to her gold medal performance with her timing of 56.69 which made the critics look up to her as someone truly special.

READ | Asian-Para-Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26

Trained by Sports Authority of India athletics coach N. Ramesh who has to his credit producing quite a few Olympians and Asian Games medallists including sprinter Dutee Chand, A. Nandini, Jyothi Yarraji, Sathi Geetha (2004 and 2008 Olympian), P. Shankar, to name a few, spotted her for the first time a couple of years ago in a State-level meet in Khammam and believed in her ability to transgress the barriers and make an impact in the world of athletics.

“Luckily, her parents Yadagiri and Dhanalaxmi, had faith in me and my approach to train the young Deepthi who has the intellectual challenge because of the parents’ consanguineous marriage,” Ramesh informed Sportstar.

J. Deepthi who won gold in the women’s 400m (T-20 category) of the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) with her parents.
J. Deepthi who won gold in the women’s 400m (T-20 category) of the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) with her parents. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

J. Deepthi who won gold in the women’s 400m (T-20 category) of the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) with her parents. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Like in many such cases, life has never been easy for Deepthi, who also has a sister, to chase her sporting dreams for the journey was dotted with quite a few challenges, especially on the financial front.

With confidence in Deepthi, a SAI-STC (Hyderabad) day boarding athlete, Ramesh brought her, like many other promising athletes, under the Gopichand-Mytrah Foundation project which takes care of the essential needs of the athlete’s training and exposure besides ensuring decent accommodation.

“She possesses the grace of a silent goddess and running is her greatest strength. She is extremely dedicated to her training and competitions,” Ramesh said.

“We are targeting a Paralympic gold now and I am sure she can make even that possible given her rare qualities and fighting spirit,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Asian Para Games 2023 /

Asian Para Games /

N Ramesh /

Jyothi Yarraji /

Dutee Chand /

SAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023: Deepthi’s next target is Paralympic gold, says coach N. Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Nissanka, Sadeera rebuild after SL loses two early wickets - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of lowest totals defended in ICC ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James, Lakers face Suns, eye first win of new season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Para Games 2023: Deepthi’s next target is Paralympic gold, says coach N. Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Asian Para Games 2023: India bags 80 medals to overhaul previous best; shooter Sidhartha secures Paris 2024 Paralympics quota
    PTI
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China crosses 350 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Para Games 2023: Sundar Singh Gurjar breaks World Record in men’s javelin F46 event with gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally highlights: October 25 - India sixth with 15 gold; China wins 300 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023: Deepthi’s next target is Paralympic gold, says coach N. Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Nissanka, Sadeera rebuild after SL loses two early wickets - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of lowest totals defended in ICC ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James, Lakers face Suns, eye first win of new season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment