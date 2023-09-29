In which athletics events is National Record of India better than Asian Games Record?

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is set to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 this year.

When it comes to athletics at multi-discipline events such as the Asian Games, there is always a lot of interest regarding the meet records as well as the national records.

Here are the various disciplines in athletics where Indian National Record is better than the all-time Asian Games Record:

Men’s Javelin Throw

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reacts after setting a new national record and his personal best with a throw of 89.94m at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League. | Photo Credit: PTI

In men’s javelin throw, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra set the national record of 89.94m at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden. Neeraj’s mark is better than the all-time Asian Games record - 89.15m achieved by China’s Zhao Qinggang who won gold in Incheon in 2014.

Men’s and women’s 1500m

FILE PHOTO: Jinson Johnson. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

In men’s 1500m, the Asian Games record is 3:36.49s, set by Mohammed Shaween of Saudi Arabia in Guangzhou 2010. However, the Indian national record is slightly better - 3:35.24s - which Jinson Johnson set at an ISTAF Berlin meet in 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Harmilan Bains. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

In women’s 1500m, Harmilan Bains holds the national record with a timing of 4:05.39s achieved at the 2021 National Open Championships at Warangal while the Asian Games record is Sunita Rani’s 4:06.03s from Busan 2002.

Men’s 5000m

FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

In men’s 5000m, Avinash Sable holds the national record of 13:19.30s set at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023 in Los Angeles while the Asian Games record stands at 13:26.13s, achieved by Qatari runner Mohammad Al Garni in Incheon 2014.

Men’s and women’s 3000m steeplechase

Sable’s national record in 3000m steeplechase is way ahead of the Asian Games record. Sable had won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a timing of 8:11.20s while the Asian Games record is 8:22.79s, set by Hossein Keyhani of Iran in Jakarta 2018.

Parul Chaudhary competes in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats during day five of the World Athletics Championships.. | Photo Credit: DAVID RAMOS/Getty Images

The same holds true for the women’s event as well. The Asian Games record of 9:31.36s by Bahrain’s Ruth Jebet is well behind that of the Indian national record of 9:15.31s achieved by Parul Chaudhary at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships.

Men’s Long Jump

FILE PHOTO: Jeswin Aldrin. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In men’s long jump, the all-time Asian Games record - 8.24m - was set in Jakarta 2018 by China’s Wang Jianan. However, the Indian national record is Jeswin Aldrin’s 8.42m, achieved at National Jumps Competition at Bellary in March this year, 18cm better than Wang’s mark.

Men’s triple jump

India’s Praveen Chithravel competes in Men’s Triple Jump Qualification at World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on August 19, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In men’s triple jump, the all-time Asian Games record is that of China’s Zou Sixin, who recorded an effort of 17.31m in Beijing 1990. This year, Praveen Chithravel went past that mark on his way to a national record of 17.37m at the Prueba de confrontacion meet in Cuba.

Men’s Shot Put

Tajinderpal Singh Toor celebrates after winning gold in men’s shot put in the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on June 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

In men’s shot put, both the all-time Asian Games mark and the National Record belong to Tajinderpal Singh Toor. He threw 20.75m at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on his way to gold medal.

This year, he set a new national record of 21.77m at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Women’s Discus Throw

FILE PHOTO: Kamalpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s Li Yanfeng holds the Asian Games record in the women’s discus throw - 66.18m - achieved in Guangzhou 2010. However, the Indian national record is better - 66.59m by Kamalpreet Kaur at the 2021 Indian G Grand Prix-4 in Patiala.

Men’s and women’s 4x400m relay

Indian women’s 4x400m relay celebrates after winning the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian national records in both men’s and women’s 4x400m relays are better than the Asian Games records. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 2:59.05s at the 2023 World Athletics Championships which is better than 3:00.56s achieved by Qatari quartet of Abderrahman Samba, Mohamed Nasir Abbas, Mohamed El-Nour and Abdalelah Haroun in Jakarta 2018. Similarly, the timing of 3:26.89s set by Chitra Soman, Rajwinder Kaur, K.M. Beenamol and Manjit Kaur at 2004 Athens Olympics is still faster than 3:28.68s achieved by Priyanka Pawar, Tintu Luka, Mandeep Kaur and M R Poovamma in Incheon 2014.