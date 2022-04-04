Federation Cup: Praveen Kumar wins hearts, heartbreak for Jyothi

Praveen Kumar’s run-up, braving the disability of his left leg and jumping high above the bar, will remain one of the most enduring images from the 25th edition of the Federation Cup. It was an image of courage and inspiration.

We had seen his courage and skills at the Tokyo Paralympics a few months ago. The 18-year-old from Noida had won the silver in high jump’s T64 category.

On Monday afternoon, at the Calicut University Stadium, he didn’t reach the podium.However, competing in the able-bodied event, he came sixth with a jump of 2.05m.

The event was won by Sarvesh Kushare of Maharashtra, clearing 2.25m. The silver went to Tamil Nadu’s R. Manivannan (2.15m) and bronze to Karnataka’s Jesse Sandesh (2.15m).

Andhra’s Yarraji Jyothi was in for disappointment though, despite winning the 100m hurdles in style. Her timing of 13.09s was better than Anuradha Biswal’s National Record (13.38), set two decades ago, but it did not count because of wind assistance, which at +2.1 m/s was 0.1m/s more than the limit permitted.

READ | April 4: Indian sports news wrap of the day

On Sunday, the wind had robbed Jeswin Aldrin of the National record – and the leading position in the world – in men’s high jump. He nevertheless met the qualifying mark for the World Championship.

Nobody could do that on day three, though. But Annu Rani attained the mark for the Commonwealth and Asian Games in women’s javelin with her gold-winning throw of 61.15m.

Nayana James, who leads a 1-2-3 for host Kerala in the women’s long jump, Punjab’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shoot put), Maharashtra’s Komal Jagadale (women’s 3000m steeple chase) and her teammate Kushare (men’s high jump) also met the qualifying marks for the Asian Games.