MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 athletics world championships

The championships will be held from August 26-31, 2024, as previously scheduled.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 11:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Lima has been reinstated as the host city for next year’s under-20 athletics world championships.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Lima has been reinstated as the host city for next year’s under-20 athletics world championships. | Photo Credit: Adam Pretty
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Lima has been reinstated as the host city for next year’s under-20 athletics world championships. | Photo Credit: Adam Pretty

Lima has been reinstated as the host city for next year’s under-20 athletics world championships, having initially withdrawn in April due to political instability, social unrest and natural disasters in Peru at the time.

Peru’s northern region was hit by torrential rains in March during Cyclone Yaku, which buried houses and cars in mud and killed at least six people.

Earlier this year, more than 60 people died during protests which began in December after Peru’s former president Pedro Castillo was removed from office and jailed.

“The situation has stabilised in Lima and with strong backing from the Peruvian government, the Peruvian Federation has confirmed that it is now able to host the event,” World Athletics said on Monday.

The championships will be held from August 26-31, 2024, as previously scheduled.

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics /

Peru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 athletics world championships
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venus Williams upsets Kudermetova, Stephens beats Cocciaretto at Cincinnati Open
    Reuters
  5. Andy Murray pulls out of Cincinnati Open due to abdominal strain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 athletics world championships
    Reuters
  2. Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone to miss worlds due to knee issue
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra headlines 28-member Indian squad for World Athletics Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. U.S. sending 139 athletes to world championships
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 athletics world championships
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venus Williams upsets Kudermetova, Stephens beats Cocciaretto at Cincinnati Open
    Reuters
  5. Andy Murray pulls out of Cincinnati Open due to abdominal strain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment