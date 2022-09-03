Armand Duplantis and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce suffered shock defeats at the Diamond League meet in Brussels on Friday.

World, Olympic and European pole vault champion Duplantis, also the world record holder, failed three times at 5.91 metres.

That failure handed victory to Ernest Obiena of the Philippines. It was Duplantis’ first defeat in a dominant season in which he won two world titles, indoor and out, setting two new world records in the process.

There was a similar upset in the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson trumping five-time world champion Fraser-Pryce.

Jackson, crowned 200m word champion in Oregon in July, clocked 10.73 seconds in a photo-finish with her teammate, at one-hundredth of a second.

“It felt good. I wanted to execute a good start,” said Jackson. “I was excited. I wanted to come out here and perform my very best and come out next week and do the same” at the Diamond League finals in Zurich.