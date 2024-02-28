MagazineBuy Print

Double Paralympics gold winner Devendra Jhajharia files nomination papers for PCI president’s post

The 42-year-old Jhajharia had won a gold medal each in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics in the F46 disability category. The javelin thrower also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 17:58 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv _11697
File - Devendra Jhajharia competes during the men's javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP
File - Devendra Jhajharia competes during the men’s javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP
infoIcon

File - Devendra Jhajharia competes during the men’s javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Two-time Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the president’s post in the March 9 elections of the national body.

The 42-year-old Jhajharia had won a gold medal each in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics in the F46 disability category. The javelin thrower also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Jhajharia won the world championships gold in 2013 and a silver in 2015 (both F46 category) as well as a silver in the Asian Para Games in 2014.

“With encouragement from my well wishers and with an aim to work for the betterment of para sports and para athletes, I filed my nomination papers for the post of president of Paralympic Committee of India,” Jhajharia said.

“I have been a representative of para athletes in the PCI for the last four years but many well wishers want me to lead the PCI now, so I am here as a candidate for the top post,” he told PTI.

Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers for the PCI elections.

ALSO READ | Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources

Jhajharia has many firsts to his name. He is the lone Padma Bhushan award winner (2022) among the para athletes, besides being the lone Indian double Paralympics gold medallist. He was awarded Khel Ratna in 2017. He was earlier conferred with the Arjuna Award (2004) and Padma Shri (2012).

The PCI elections will be held for the posts of president, two vice-presidents, secretary general, treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive committee members.

