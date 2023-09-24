MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya wins Berlin Marathon for a record fifth time

Kipchoge’s fifth win takes him past Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie’s four victories but the Kenyan finished outside his previous world record, set last year in Berlin, of 2:01:09.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 17:35 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Kipchoge finished 31 seconds ahead of countryman Vincent Kipkemoi with Ethiopian Tadese Takele third, 42 seconds off the pace.
Kipchoge finished 31 seconds ahead of countryman Vincent Kipkemoi with Ethiopian Tadese Takele third, 42 seconds off the pace. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kipchoge finished 31 seconds ahead of countryman Vincent Kipkemoi with Ethiopian Tadese Takele third, 42 seconds off the pace. | Photo Credit: AP

Kenyan world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge has won the Berlin Marathon for a record fifth time, crossing the line in 2hr 02min 42sec in the German capital on Sunday.

Kipchoge finished 31 seconds ahead of countryman Vincent Kipkemoi with Ethiopian Tadese Takele third, 42 seconds off the pace.

Kipchoge’s fifth win takes him past Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie’s four victories but the Kenyan finished outside his previous world record, set last year in Berlin, of 2:01:09.

Despite doubts after a surprise sixth-place at the Boston Marathon in April, 38-year-old Kipchoge came into the race confident, saying he felt he was “coming home” at a race he has won four times -- and set the world record at twice.

Kipchoge and Ethiopian Derseh Kindie pulled away from the pack early, the two crossing the halfway point with a split of 60:21, slower than the Kenyan’s 2022 world-record time of 59:51.

ALSO READ: Olympic Council of Asia defends flying of North Korean flag at Asian Games 2023

Kindie, whose personal best stands seven minutes outside the world mark, kept pace with Kipchoge until 31 kilometres, where he suddenly fell back and appeared to drop out of the race, walking gingerly on the footpath as other runners overtook him.

Kipchoge continued to maintain his pace and crossed the line well clear of other runners for a record fifth win.

Two minutes before the marathon began, police were called into action, dragging climate protesters carrying buckets of orange paint from the track within sight of the runners standing on the starting blocks.

As swiftly as the protesters swarmed the track they were removed, with only traces of paint remaining as the race began on time.

Berlin mayor Kai Wegner started the race pressing a red buzzer, the organisers feeling the traditional starting pistol was inappropriate in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya wins Berlin Marathon for a record fifth time
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India vs Myanmar football score; Nikhat enters boxing pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: India moves past 300-run mark with Rahul, Suryakumar at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Myanmar LIVE score, Asian Games updates: IND 1-0 MYA; Sunil Chhetri scores from the spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: How can Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya wins Berlin Marathon for a record fifth time
    AFP
  2. Banned New Zealand Olympic runner arrested in Kenya over sexual assault and weapon allegations
    AP
  3. Avinash Sable hopes to put behind World Championships disappointment in Asian Games
    PTI
  4. Olympic champion Jacobs splits with coach ahead of Paris Games
    AFP
  5. Duplantis, Tsegay topple records at Eugene Diamond League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya wins Berlin Marathon for a record fifth time
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India vs Myanmar football score; Nikhat enters boxing pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: India moves past 300-run mark with Rahul, Suryakumar at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Myanmar LIVE score, Asian Games updates: IND 1-0 MYA; Sunil Chhetri scores from the spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: How can Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment