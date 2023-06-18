Sreeshankar jumps huge 8.41m in Inter-State Championships, qualifies for World Championships, Asian Games

Published : Jun 18, 2023 11:58 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in action during his silver medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar produced a giant 8.41m leap in his very first attempt at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, serving as the qualifying event, to qualify for the World Championships and Asian Games here on Sunday.

The qualifying mark for the World Championships, scheduled in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to August 27, is set at 8.25m. Meanwhile, the qualifying mark for the men’s long jump in Asian Games is 7.95m.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar’s jump was just one centimetre shy of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record of 8.42m set earlier this year.

However, the effort was Sreeshankar’s personal best.

“The wind reading was fine, it was 1.5m/s. Just short of the national record but I am happy to have made this jump,” Sreeshankar, who was representing Kerala, said after the event.

Aldrin was second with a best jump of 7.83m while Muhammed Anees Yahiya was third with 7.71m, as 12 long jumpers made it to the final to be held on Monday.

On June 9, Sreeshankar became only the third Indian — after Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda — to win a Diamond League medal with a bronze in the Paris leg with an effort of 8.09m.