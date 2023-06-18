Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sreeshankar jumps huge 8.41m in Inter-State Championships, qualifies for World Championships, Asian Games

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar’s jump was just 1cm shy of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record of 8.42m set earlier this year.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 11:58 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in action during his silver medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 5, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in action during his silver medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in action during his silver medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar produced a giant 8.41m leap in his very first attempt at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, serving as the qualifying event, to qualify for the World Championships and Asian Games here on Sunday.

The qualifying mark for the World Championships, scheduled in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to August 27, is set at 8.25m. Meanwhile, the qualifying mark for the men’s long jump in Asian Games is 7.95m.

ALSO READ
Blood, sweat and grit - Tejaswin Shankar gives his all to breach Asian Games qualification mark

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar’s jump was just one centimetre shy of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record of 8.42m set earlier this year.

However, the effort was Sreeshankar’s personal best.

“The wind reading was fine, it was 1.5m/s. Just short of the national record but I am happy to have made this jump,” Sreeshankar, who was representing Kerala, said after the event.

Also Read | Anjali Devi clinches gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in first 400m race in four years

Aldrin was second with a best jump of 7.83m while Muhammed Anees Yahiya was third with 7.71m, as 12 long jumpers made it to the final to be held on Monday.

On June 9, Sreeshankar became only the third Indian — after Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda — to win a Diamond League medal with a bronze in the Paris leg with an effort of 8.09m.

Related Topics

M. Sreeshankar /

National Inter-State Championships /

world athletics championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sreeshankar jumps huge 8.41m in Inter-State Championships, qualifies for World Championships, Asian Games
    PTI
  2. Jared Cannonier wins by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night
    Reuters
  3. Horner tells Perez: Stop thinking about the title and drive
    Reuters
  4. Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Wolff
    Reuters
  5. Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Sreeshankar jumps huge 8.41m in Inter-State Championships, qualifies for World Championships, Asian Games
    PTI
  2. Blood, sweat and grit - Tejaswin Shankar gives his all to breach Asian Games qualification mark
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Inter-state Athletics Championships: AFI president Sumariwalla defends hosting event amid heat wave
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami: Joust for no. 1, boost India’s race walking medal hopes
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League: Organisers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sreeshankar jumps huge 8.41m in Inter-State Championships, qualifies for World Championships, Asian Games
    PTI
  2. Jared Cannonier wins by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night
    Reuters
  3. Horner tells Perez: Stop thinking about the title and drive
    Reuters
  4. Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Wolff
    Reuters
  5. Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment