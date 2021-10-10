National 400m championships to get underway on Monday

The third National Open 400m championships will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Monday.

Competitions for men and women and for boys and girls in the under-20, 18 and under-16 age groups will be conducted.

The two-day meet has attracted nearly 200 entries but the top names are all missing. The men's and boys events and also the under-18 and under-16 girls categories have attracted a good number of athletes. But the numbers are very disappointing in the women's (6 entries) and under-20 girls (4) categories.

- AFI rejects 50 entries -

The Athletics Federation of India has rejected 50 athletes who have either not achieved the qualification standards set for the event or for producing invalid or fake certificates. Uttar Pradesh heads the list of rejected athletes with 13 while Maharashtra and Rajasthan have seven each.