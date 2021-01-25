More Sports Athletics Athletics Athletics back on track with three new meet records at junior Fed Cup Haryana’s Yashvir Singh bettered Neeraj Chopra’s six-year-old mark in javelin throw. The 19-year-old had a best attempt of 78.68m to go past the seasoned Chopra (76.91m). Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 25 January, 2021 19:36 IST Yashvir Singh in action at the 18th National Federation Cup Junior (U-20) Athletics Championships on Monday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 25 January, 2021 19:36 IST Indian athletics is back on track with three new meet records on the opening day of the 18th National Federation Cup Junior (U-20) Athletics Championships here on Monday.The first national level competition in track and field since the COVID-19-induced lockdown in March 2020 had the best possible start with Haryana’s Yashvir Singh bettering Neeraj Chopra’s six-year-old mark in javelin throw. The 19-year-old had a best attempt of 78.68m to go past Chopra’s 76.91m throw. All five of his valid throws went past 75m.READ| Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser sets new world record Sunil Dawar of Madhya Pradesh and Ankita of Uttarakhand also entered the record books. The 18-year-old Ankita completed the 5000m in 16:37.90 to retain the title she won in 2019; this time by lowering Suman Rani’s 2018 record of 17:02.67. She completed a personal double by adding the 1500m gold in 4:27.54.READ| A nine-month dope test-free window for elite Indian athletes in 2019 Dawar, meanwhile, won the 1500m in 3:48.54, improving on the old meet record of 3:51.16 by Shashi Bhushan Singh in 2015.The results:Men100m: 1. Saurabh Rajesh Naitam (Mah, 10.51s), 2. Abhin B Devadiga (Kar, 10.54), 3. Aaditya Tomar (UP, 10.89); 1500m: 1. Sunil Dawar (MP, 3:48.54), 2. Sree Kiran (TN, 3:55.17), 3. Mohammed Nur Hasan (UP, 3:55.21); 10000m: 1. M Sathish Kumar (TN, 30:17.47), 2. Sushant Manohar Jedhe (Mah, 31:22.14), 3. Amaresh Kumar Prajapat (Del, 31:23.96); Javelin Throw: 1. Yashvir Singh (Har, 78.68m), 2. Jay Kumar (UP, 72.29), 3. Kunwar Ajai Raj Singh Rai (Pun, 66.38).Women100m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Del, 11.70s), 2. Anjali PD Dileesh (Ker, 11.88), 3. Sudeshna Hanmant Shiva (Mah, 11.91); 1500m: 1. Ankita (Utk, 4:27.54), 2. Pooja (Har, 4:28.61), 3. Megha (Har, 4:44.75); 5000m: 1. Ankita (Utk, 16:37.90), 2. Chatru Gumnaram (Raj, 17:06.03), 3. Supriti Kachhap (Jha, 17:08.30); High Jump: 1. Tanu (Har, 1.66m), 2. Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi (TN, 1.63), 3. Sphurti Subhash Mane (Mah, 1.60); Shot Put: 1. Rekha (Har, 14.14m), 2. Kavita Kumari (Raj, 13.23), 3. Simranjeet Kaur (Del, 12.53). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.