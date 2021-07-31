National U-20 athletics meet: Shaili Singh, Priya Mohan shine

Shaili Singh, the world's No. 1 under-18 long jumper who is coached by Bobby George in Bengaluru, broke the meet record in the 19 National Federation Cup under-20 athletics championships which began at Sangrur, Punjab, on Saturday.

Shaili, the women's long jump champion at the recent inter-State Nationals in Patiala with a personal best 6.48m that helped her qualify for the coming under-20 Worlds in Nairobi, produced a 6.40m jump today that broke the meet record.

READ: Focus on Priya Mohan, Shaili Singh

Meanwhile Priya Mohan, the country's fastest woman quartermiler this season who missed going to the Tokyo Olympics because she is not a national camper, was close to her personal best while winning the girls 400m in 53.32s. Haryana's Summy won the silver with 53.57s. Both have achieved the qualification standard for the under-20 Worlds which begin on August 17.

Maharashtra's Tejas Ashok Shirse broke the boys 110m hurdles national record clocking 13.74s and along with silver medallist Mohit (14.09s) made the cut for Nairobi.

Haryana's Pooja also qualified for the under-20 Worlds clocking 4:23.38s in the girls 1500m.