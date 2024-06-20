Shaili Singh wins silver medal, Eldhose Paul clinches bronze at World Athletics meet in Slovakia

Long jumper Shaili Singh won silver medal at the JBL Jump Fest, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze level) meeting in Kosice, Slovakia, on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Shaili finished second amongst six athletes with a best attempt of 6.43m, which came in the fifth round. Bulgaria’s Plamena Mitkova took the gold medal with 6.70m, a new meeting record.
In men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul won bronze while Praveen Chithravel finished last amongst six participants.
READ | Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose finished third with 16.45m while Praveen could only produce a best effort of 15.87m to finish sixth. Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez won gold with 16.88m.
All three Indians will be in action during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula from June 27 to 30 as they bid to qualify for Paris Olympics.
The Olympic qualification cycle ends on June 30.
