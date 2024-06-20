MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shaili Singh wins silver medal, Eldhose Paul clinches bronze at World Athletics meet in Slovakia

Majority of the Indian athletes will be in action during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula from June 27 to 30 as they bid to qualify for Paris Olympics.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 23:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Shaili Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Shaili Singh. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Shaili Singh. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Long jumper Shaili Singh won silver medal at the JBL Jump Fest, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze level) meeting in Kosice, Slovakia, on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Shaili finished second amongst six athletes with a best attempt of 6.43m, which came in the fifth round. Bulgaria’s Plamena Mitkova took the gold medal with 6.70m, a new meeting record.

In men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul won bronze while Praveen Chithravel finished last amongst six participants.

READ | Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose finished third with 16.45m while Praveen could only produce a best effort of 15.87m to finish sixth. Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez won gold with 16.88m.

All three Indians will be in action during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula from June 27 to 30 as they bid to qualify for Paris Olympics.

The Olympic qualification cycle ends on June 30.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shaili Singh /

Eldhose Paul /

Praveen Chitravel /

World Athletics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan 125/9 (18.4); Target-182; Arshdeep picks two wickets in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shaili Singh wins silver medal, Eldhose Paul clinches bronze at World Athletics meet in Slovakia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024 highlights; DEN 1-1 ENG, Kane and Hjumland score to end it all square
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Kane scores; Eriksen equals national record; Major talking points from DEN 1-1 ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Laporte starts for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Shaili Singh wins silver medal, Eldhose Paul clinches bronze at World Athletics meet in Slovakia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials
    Reuters
  4. Michael Johnson announces Grand Slam Track, a new athletics circuit for 2025
    AFP
  5. Focused Richardson eyes Olympic trials redemption
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan 125/9 (18.4); Target-182; Arshdeep picks two wickets in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shaili Singh wins silver medal, Eldhose Paul clinches bronze at World Athletics meet in Slovakia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024 highlights; DEN 1-1 ENG, Kane and Hjumland score to end it all square
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Kane scores; Eriksen equals national record; Major talking points from DEN 1-1 ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Laporte starts for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment