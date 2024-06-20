Shaili Singh wins silver medal, Eldhose Paul clinches bronze at World Athletics meet in Slovakia

Long jumper Shaili Singh won silver medal at the JBL Jump Fest, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze level) meeting in Kosice, Slovakia, on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Shaili finished second amongst six athletes with a best attempt of 6.43m, which came in the fifth round. Bulgaria’s Plamena Mitkova took the gold medal with 6.70m, a new meeting record.

In men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul won bronze while Praveen Chithravel finished last amongst six participants.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose finished third with 16.45m while Praveen could only produce a best effort of 15.87m to finish sixth. Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez won gold with 16.88m.

All three Indians will be in action during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula from June 27 to 30 as they bid to qualify for Paris Olympics.

The Olympic qualification cycle ends on June 30.