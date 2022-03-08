Super Sikh Run half marathon to be held on March 20

The Super Sikh Run will be revived after the pandemic spell of two years at the DLF Cybercity in Gurugram on March 20.

The champions of the half marathon, in its sixth edition, will be presented Hero Electric bikes. There will also be 10-kilometre and 5-kilometre runs.

The Super Sikh fraternity had been busy with service to the society and the event itself is viewed as ‘’sewa inspired running event’’.

The run is inclusive and features people with special abilities as well, including Chandip Singh who lost both his arms to a high voltage electric shock.

A bunch of women achievers like Pritam Siwach, Jaya Sharma, Jinnie Gogia were also happy to be associated with the event, especially during the media briefing on the World Women’s Day.

The medal, t-shirt, bib number and other race related material were also presented for public view, for the race that has grown in strength to about 10,000 runners.

The last Super Sikh Run had featured 7097 participants in 2019.