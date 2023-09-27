MagazineBuy Print

Vismaya, the star of Asian Games 2018, starts from basics with an eye at Paris 2024 Olympics

Almost all the country’s leading quartermilers have had strange ups and downs this year. That could have offered Vismaya hope of getting back into the relay team for the Olympics.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 22:23 IST , THENIPALAM - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
India’s Vismaya runs ahead after taking the baton from compatriot Sarita Gayakwad in women’s 4x400m relay competition at the 18th Asian Games 2018. The Indian team won the Gold in the event.
India's Vismaya runs ahead after taking the baton from compatriot Sarita Gayakwad in women's 4x400m relay competition at the 18th Asian Games 2018. The Indian team won the Gold in the event. | Photo Credit: PTI
India's Vismaya runs ahead after taking the baton from compatriot Sarita Gayakwad in women's 4x400m relay competition at the 18th Asian Games 2018. The Indian team won the Gold in the event. | Photo Credit: PTI

V.K. Vismaya was the star of the Asian Games 2018, helping India win its fifth consecutive gold in the women’s 4x400m relay with her strong anchor leg in Jakarta. But as athletes get ready for track and field action in Hangzhou, the Kerala quartermiler is nowhere in the picture.

In fact, she is out of the national camp too.

Injuries and a loss of confidence, on her return, saw the 26-year-old struggle through this season. From an impressive personal best of 52.12s in the 400m in 2019, Vismaya could manage only a best of 54.65 at the Ranchi Federation Cup in July and slipped to 55.69s at the crucial Inter-State Nationals in Bhubaneswar.

Indian athletes Hima Das, Vismaya and Poovamma Raju celebrate after winning the Gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.
Indian athletes Hima Das, Vismaya and Poovamma Raju celebrate after winning the Gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian athletes Hima Das, Vismaya and Poovamma Raju celebrate after winning the Gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI

With next year’s Paris Olympics being the big lure, Vismaya is back to the basics, starting all over again. She will be in action at the Tony Daniel memorial 67th Kerala State senior championships which begins here on Thursday.

“We have the National Games and the National Open coming up so I want to come back this year. I think I can get back to 53s slowly, step by step,” said Vismaya in a chat with Sportstar on Wednesday evening.

“That’s why I will be running the 200 and 400m at the State meet.”

Almost all the country’s leading quartermilers have had strange ups and downs this year. That could have offered Vismaya hope of getting back into the relay team for the Olympics.

ALSO READ | ASIAN GAMES 2023: MORE MEDALS IN SHOOTING FOR INDIA

“Last year, I had hamstring and shin bone injuries. Despite that, I did competitions, running with a tape in a few meets. I tried till the last moment, fought till the last meet,” said the Kerala athlete.

“The disappointment of missing the Asiad is there but there’s also the happiness that I went for one Asiad and got a gold there. And of course, there is still time, isn’t it.

Indian athletes Sarita Gayakwad, Hima Das, Vismaya and Poovamma Raju celebrate after winning the Gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.
Indian athletes Sarita Gayakwad, Hima Das, Vismaya and Poovamma Raju celebrate after winning the Gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian athletes Sarita Gayakwad, Hima Das, Vismaya and Poovamma Raju celebrate after winning the Gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vismaya feels that despite their inconsistent performances, the Indians could win the women’s relay gold again and make it six-in-a-row.

“We didn’t do well in the Asian Championship because our first leg was a bit weak but there’s a change now for the Asiad. Prachi will be running the first leg, Aishwarya could be running the second and then it could be Vithya Ramraj and Subha doing the next two. It looks like that,” said Vismaya.

“If all of them can reproduce their individual best, they can win. But for some, it will be their first Asiad. So that pressure will be there.

“Himanshi has gone for the Asiad, I think she will be running the individual 400m, I don’t think she is in the relay.”

