World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Complete day-wise schedule, timings, streaming info

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships is set to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

A total of 49 events will be held at the National Athletics Centre, the main venue.

Here’s the day-wise schedule with local timings for the World Athletics Championships 2023 (add 3:30 for IST Timings):

August 19

Morning Session

8:50AM - Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

10:30AM - Men’s Shot Put Qualification

10:35AM - Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heptathlon)

11:05AM - 4x400m Mixed Relay Heats

11:35AM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats

11:47AM - Women’s High Jump (Heptathlon)

12PM - Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification Group A

12:25PM - Women’s Long Jump Qualification

12:35PM - Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

1:15PM - Women’s 1500m Heats

1:45PM - Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification Group B

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India? The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Afternoon Session

6PM - Opening Ceremony

7:02PM - Men’s 1500m Heats

7:05PM - Women’s Shot Put (Heptathlon)

7:09PM - Men’s Discus Throw Qualification Group A

7:37PM - Men’s Triple Jump Qualification

7:43PM - Men’s 100m Heats

8:31PM - Women’s 200m (Heptathlon)

8:37PM - Men’s Shot Put Final

8:43PM - Men’s Discus Throw Qualification Group B

8:55PM - Women’s 10000m Final

9:49PM - 4x400m Mixed Relay Final

August 20

Morning Session

7:15AM - Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

9AM - Women’s Discus Throw Qualification Group A

9:35AM - Women’s 400m Heats

9:50AM - Women’s Long Jump (Heptathlon)

10:25AM - Men’s 400m Heats

10:30AM - Women’s Discus Throw Qualification Group B

10:35AM - Men’s High Jump Qualification

11:25AM - Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats

12PM - Women’s Javelin Throw (Heptathlon - Group A)

12:10PM - Women’s 100m Heats

1:05PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats

1:05PM - Women’s Javelin Throw (Heptathlon - Group B)

Afternoon Session

4:35PM - Men’s 100m Semifinals

4:55PM - Women’s Long Jump Final

5:05PM - Women’s 1500m Semifinals

5:30PM - Men’s 1500m Semifinals

5:49PM - Men’s Hammer Throw Final

6PM - Women’s 800m (Heptathlon)

6:25PM - Men’s 10000m Final

7:10PM - Men’s 100m Final

August 21

Afternoon Session

6:40PM - Women’s Pole Vault Qualification

6:50PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats

7:33PM - Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

7:40PM - Men’s Triple Jump Final

8:05PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal

8:30PM - Men’s Discus Throw Final

8:35PM - Women’s 100m Semifinals

9:12PM - Women’s 400m Semifinals

9:40PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

9:50PM - Women’s 100m final

August 22

Afternoon Session

6:40PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats

7:20PM - Men’s 800m Heats

7:58PM - Men’s High Jump Fina

8:20PM - Women’s Discus Throw Final

8:25PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

9PM - Men’s 400m Semifinals

9:31PM - Women’s 1500m Final

9:42PM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

August 23

Morning Session

10:05AM - Women’s 800m Heats

10:15AM - Men’s Pole Vault Qualification

10:20AM - Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A

11:10AM - Women’s 5000m Heats

11:15AM - Men’s Long Jump Qualification

11:55AM - Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B

12:05PM - Women’s 200m Heats

12:50PM - Men’s 200m Heats

Afternoon Session

7PM - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification Group A

7:10PM - Women’s Triple Jump Qualification

7:30PM - Women’s Pole Vault Final

7:45PM - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

8:35PM - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification Group B

8:40PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal

9:15PM - Men’s 1500m Final

9:35PM - Women’s 400m Final

9:50PM - Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

August 24

Morning Session

7AM - Men’s 35km Race Walk Final

7AM - Women’s 35km Race Walk Final

Afternoon Session

7PM - Men’s 5000m Heats

7:30PM - Men’s Long Jump Final

7:45PM - Women’s 200m Semifinals

8:20PM - Men’s 200m Semifinals

8:26PM - Women’s Hammer Throw Final

8:50PM - Men’s 800m Semifinals

9:22PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

9:35PM - Men’s 400m Final

9:50PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

August 25

Morning Session

10:05AM - Men’s 100m (Decathlon)

10:10AM - Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A

10:20AM - Women’s High Jump Qualification

10:55AM - Men’s Long Jump (Decathlon)

11:45AM - Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B

12:20PM - Men’s Shot Put (Decathlon)

Afternoon Session

6:30PM - Men’s High Jump (Decathlon)

7:30PM - Men’s 4x100m Relay Heats

7:36PM - Women’s Triple Jump Final

8PM - Women’s 4x100m Relay Heats

8:20PM - Women’s Javelin Throw Final

8:25PM - Women’s 800m Semifinals

9:05PM - Men’s 400m (Decathlon)

9:40PM - Women’s 200m Final

9:50PM - Men’s 200m Final

August 26

Morning Session

7AM - Women’s Marathon

10:05AM - Men’s 110m Hurdles (Decathlon)

10:25AM - Women’s Shot Put Qualification

11AM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon Group A)

12:05PM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon Group B)

1PM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon Group A)

2PM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon Group B)

Afternoon Session

7:05PM - Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon Group A)

7:25PM - Men’s Pole Vault Final

7:30PM - Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats

7:55PM - Women’s 4x400m Relay Heats

8:10PM - Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon Group B)

8:15PM - Women’s Shot Put Final

8:30PM - Men’s 800m Final

8:50PM - Women’s 5000m Final

9:25PM - Men’s 1500m (Decathlon)

9:40PM - Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

9:53PM - Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

August 27

Morning Session

7AM - Men’s Marathon

Afternoon Session

8:05PM - Women’s High Jump Final

8:15PM - Men’s Javelin Throw Final

8:20PM - Men’s 5000m Final

8:45PM - Women’s 800m Final

9:10PM - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

9:37PM - Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

9:50PM - Women’s 4x400m Relay Final