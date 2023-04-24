Badminton

Badminton selection trials for Asian Games 2023 to be conducted from May 4 to 7

24 April, 2023 17:41 IST
P V Sindhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Badminton Association of India confirmed the selection of H S Prannoy, P V Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand for the Asian Games 2023 based on their placing in the BWF Top-20 ranking list.

The list of players for the Asiad selection trials were selected according to the guidelines set by the selection committee and the completion of the All India Senior Ranking tournament held in April. The trials is set to take place from May 4 to 7, 2023 at the Jwala Gutta Academy, Telangana.

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth are among the prominent names mentioned in the trials participation list.

Saina had skipped the selection trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in April last year to manage her workload after returning from three weeks of European events. She endured a tough 2022, battling multiple injuries and a lack of form that saw her slump to world number 31.

The deadline to confirm participation is on April 28, 2023.

