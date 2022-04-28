Badminton Asia Championships: P V Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag duo progress to quarterfinals

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ousted Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-17, 21-15 in the second round of the Asian Campionships in Manila, Philippines on Thursday.

With this win, the Satwik-Chirag duo have progressed to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Shortly after, P V Sindhu continued her brilliant form and sealed a spot in the women's singles quarterfinals with a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 win against Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi.

Click here to read how round one of the BAC 2022 panned out

Day 3 Smart Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Results Update



Women's Singles R16

Pusarla V. Sindhu vs Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi : 21-16, 21-16



Later today, Saina Nehwal will be seen in action in the women's singles category while Kidambi Srikanth will be up against China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles game.

