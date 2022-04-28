Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships: P V Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag duo progress to quarterfinals

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ousted Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in straight sets and advance to the quarterfinals.

28 April, 2022 10:11 IST

FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu of India sealed a spot in the quarterfinal after her victory against Singapore's Hooi.   -  AP

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ousted Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-17, 21-15 in the second round of the Asian Campionships in Manila, Philippines on Thursday.

With this win, the  Satwik-Chirag duo have progressed to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Shortly after, P V Sindhu continued her brilliant form and  sealed a spot in the women's singles quarterfinals with a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 win against Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi.

Click here to read how round one of the BAC 2022 panned out

 

Later today, Saina Nehwal will be seen in action in the women's singles category while Kidambi Srikanth will be up against China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles game.

More to follow...

