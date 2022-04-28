Badminton Badminton Badminton Asia Championships: P V Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag duo progress to quarterfinals India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ousted Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in straight sets and advance to the quarterfinals. Team Sportstar 28 April, 2022 10:11 IST FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu of India sealed a spot in the quarterfinal after her victory against Singapore's Hooi. - AP Team Sportstar 28 April, 2022 10:11 IST India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ousted Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-17, 21-15 in the second round of the Asian Campionships in Manila, Philippines on Thursday.With this win, the Satwik-Chirag duo have progressed to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Shortly after, P V Sindhu continued her brilliant form and sealed a spot in the women's singles quarterfinals with a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 win against Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi.Click here to read how round one of the BAC 2022 panned out Day 3 Smart Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Results Update Women's Singles R16 Pusarla V. Sindhu vs Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi : 21-16, 21-16: Jerry Lee & Emman Flavier #Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/U16bQBO3iE— Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 28, 2022 Later today, Saina Nehwal will be seen in action in the women's singles category while Kidambi Srikanth will be up against China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles game. More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :