BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day three: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

World number two men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action on Wednesday in the BWF Badminton World Championships being played in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The men’s doubles pair will be up against the Australian duo of Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim at court 4, while women’s pair Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun on court 2.

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India? The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day three of the BWF World Championships 2023:

Court 2

Women’s doubles, Round of 32 - Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand vs Chang Ching Hui/ Yang Ching Tun (Est. time 1:30 PM IST)

Court 4

Men’s doubles, Round of 32 - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Zhe Hooi Choo/ Ming Chuen Lim (Est. time 1:30 PM IST)