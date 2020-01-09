Bengaluru unlikely to host Premier Badminton League matches

Bengaluru is unlikely to host Premier Badminton League (PBL) matches, due to the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Hyderabad has emerged as the frontrunner in the search for a replacement venue.

In the original schedule, Bengaluru was set to host two league stage matches, followed by the semifinals and the final (February 5 to 9). “Bengaluru is unlikely to host matches this season. We are looking to shift the matches to Hyderabad,” Atul Pande, Managing Director, Sportzlive, the official license holder of PBL told Sportstar on Thursday.

PBL organisers are disappointed that government authorities did not grant permission to use the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. The Mini Olympics, a multi-sports event organised by the Karnataka Olympic Association is scheduled to be held at the stadium in the same week.

“The league commences in just about 10 days, so we cannot wait for much longer. It is a pity because the people of Bengaluru have been denied the chance to see big stars like P.V. Sindhu and Tai Tzu in action,” Pande said.

The PBL commences on January 20 in Chennai, before moving to Lucknow on January 25. The Hyderabad leg starts on January 29, and if the city is chosen as the replacement venue, the league will stay on there until its conclusion.