Coronavirus: P.V. Sindhu donates Rs 10 lakh to relief funds

World champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs. 5 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 21,000 lives globally.

The number of positive cases in India has surpassed the 600-mark, while 13 deaths have been reported so far, prompting the government to put the country under lockdown for 21 days to halt the spread of the virus.

“I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19,” the Hyderabad-born shuttler wrote on her twitter handle.

The deadly disease, which has infected more than 4,00,000 people worldwide, has brought all sporting activities across the globe to a grinding halt, disrupting the Olympic qualifiers before pushing the Tokyo Games to next year.

Sindhu, who claimed a silver at the Rio Olympics, is assured of a spot at the Tokyo Games based on her rankings but has to wait for next year to compete in her second Olympics.

Meanwhile, it is informed that the 24-year-old champion shuttler, in self-isolation along with her father on return from All England Championship, has been keeping fit by strictly following the daily physical conditioning drills suggested by her trainer M. Srikanth Verma.

She is also doing some wall practice to stay ‘in touch’ with the shuttle too at her residence here.

With her father-cum-mentor P.V. Ramana monitoring her and even chipping with “useful tips” during this lockdown, Sindhu hopes to be in the right frame of mind once the situation improves and fit for any sporting activity.