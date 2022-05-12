Thomas Cup: Lakshya loses opening tie against Malaysia in quarterfinals

World championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen lost the opening singles match to Lee Zii Jia as Malaysia took a 1-0 lead against India in the Thomas Cup quarterfinal in Bangkok on Thursday.

Lakshya failed to convert any of the two game point opportunities in the opening game which he lost 21-23. The second game was more one-sided as Lee quickly built a 7-0 lead before eventually closing it 21-9 to finish the match in 46 minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to square things up in the first doubles match against Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

READ: Uber Cup: Sindhu-led India crashes out in quarters after 0-3 loss to Thailand

In the second singles match, world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Ng Tze Yong.

The second doubles match will be between pairs Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and Aaron Chia-Teo Ee Yi.

H S Prannoy will be playing the final singles tie against Leong Jun Hao.

The first team to win three matches will progress to the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Indian women's team lost 0-3 to host Thailand in the Uber Cup quarterfinal.

More to follow...