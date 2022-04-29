Asian Championships LIVE: Sindhu wins opening game 21-9 against He Bing Jiao in quarterfinal

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Asian Championships women's singles quarterfinal between India's P V Sindhu and China's He Bing Jiao. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines.

P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao

9-8: For the first time in the second game, Sindhu takes the lead.

7-8: Let it go. Let it go. Let the drift do its thing. That is what seems to be the mantra here as He Bing Jiao drives one way over Sindhu's head and the baseline as well.

6-7: Lovely shot from Bing Jiao this time. She bends down to retrieve and executes a cross court net shot that lands well inside the court.

6-6: Parity restored. Another unforced error from He Bing Jiao and the shuttle lands in the alley.

4-6: Body smash brings a weak return from Sindhu and He Bing Jiao gladly kills it. Much closer second game.

3-5: Unlucky. Sindhu's clear took a touch off the net allowing He Bing Jiao to hit a drive and then go for the Kill.

2-4: Much better from the Chinese player. She forced Sindhu back, got the high lift and then buried the shuttle into the court.

2-3: A rare error from Sindhu as she is unable to execute the net shot.

1-1: The shoulder is not allowing He Bing Jiao to play freely. A weak return to a strong smash from Sindhu.

FIRST SET

21-9: Sindhu wins the first game. Sensational play from the Indian and she ends it in style with a down the line smash. The Chinese shuttler dives to retrieve it but the shuttle only hits the net.

20-9: He Bing Jiao is holding her shoulder after every point. If she is carrying an injury, this could be over soon.

19-7: Excellent deception from Sindhu. The Indian caresses the shuttle and makes it land just over the net.

17-7: Aggressive. Cross court smash from Sindhu and Bing Jiao is a mere spectator.

16-5: Bing Jiao tries the net shot but it does not manage to get the birdie over the net.

15-4: Finally, something goes right for Bing Jiao as the shuttle, left by Sindhu, lands right on the baseline.

14-3: Quick body smash from Sindhu wins her the point. No long rallies so far.

11-2: The drift working to Sindhu's advantage as Bing Jiao's drive goes flying past the baseline. Sindhu leads 11-2 at the mid-game interval.

9-2: Unforced errors increasing from the Chinese player. Seven-point lead for Sindhu.

7-2: Error in judgment from Bing Jiao as Sindhu's serve lands well inside the baseline.

4-2: This time the drift favours Bing Jiao as Sindhu sends one over the baseline.

4-1: Quick overhead smash from Sindhu and no chance for the Chinese shuttler to return that.

3-0: Bing Jiiao tries to find the line with a flick from the back court but it lands in the alley.

1-0: He Bing Jiao serves first and the drift is clearly visible. Bing Jiao's return goes long and the first point goes to Sindhu.

--------------

Warm-up is done. Let the game begin!

1:30 PM: The quarterfinal between P V Sindhu and He Bing Jiao is about to begin. Both shuttlers have stepped onto the court.

1:20 PM: Later in the day, India's top-ranked men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action. The third-seeded Indian pair will face fifth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik from Malaysia in the quarterfinals. The last Indian men's double pair to win a medal at the Asian Championships was the duo of iconic singles players Syed Modi and Prakash Padukone, who won silver in 1978. Check the full list below.

1:10 PM: List of Indian medallists at Asian Championships:-

Dinesh Khanna- Gold (1965), Bronze (1969) Suresh Goel - Bronze (1965) Meena Shah - Bronze (1965) Owen Roncon and Sarojini Apte - Bronze (1965) A. I. Sheikh and Achala Karnik - Bronze (1965) Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh - Bronze (1971) Prakash Padukone - Bronze (1976) Syed Modi and Prakash Padukone - Silver (1978) Pullela Gopichand - Bronze (2000) Anup Sridhar - Bronze (2007) Saina Nehwal - Bronze (2010, 2016, 2018) P V Sindhu - Bronze (2014) Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa - Bronze (2014) H S Prannoy - Bronze (2018)

1 PM: The only Indian shuttler to win gold at the Asian Championships is Dinesh Khanna and that happened in the second edition of the event when in 1965, Khanna beat Thailand's Sangob Rattanusorn 15-3, 15-11 in the final in Lucknow on November 14. Khanna later won bronze medal in the 1969 edition held in Manila.

12:53 PM: Asian Championships are being held for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, India's wait for a gold medal at the continental event has been way longer.

Head to head: Matches played - 16, Wins for Sindhu - 7, Wins for He Bing Jiao - 9

PREVIEW:

Nine months after a bronze medal playoff at the Tokyo Olympics, India's P V Sindhu and China's He Bing Jiao will once again face each other, this time in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Manila, Philippines on Friday and whoever wins will be assured of at least a bronze.

Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion Sindhu has made it to the last eight stage of the continental event after tough wins in the first two rounds. The Indian, who won bronze in the 2014 edition, got a scare but prevailed to beat Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 18-21, 27-25, 21-9 in the opening round. In the second round, fourth-seeded Sindhu defeated Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi 21-16, 21-16.

Fifth-seeded He Big Jiao has had a similar route. The left-handed Chinese shuttler, who has bronze and silver medals from 2017 and 2019 editions respectively, came back from one game down to beat Japan's Aya Ohori 18-21, 21-13, 21-13 in the first round before comfortably winning 21-18, 21-14 against Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray in the second.

In the tournaments following the 2021 Summer Games, world number seven Sindhu has consistently made deep runs while clinching Syed Modi International and Swiss Open titles. World No. 9 He Bing Jiao too has fared well, winning bronze medal at the world championships along with German Open and Korea Masters trophies. Also, she was a member of the Chinese side that won Sudirman Cup.