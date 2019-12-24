PBL 5: BAI seeks SDAT's permission to host league games in Chennai

The opening ceremony and the first set of league matches of the Premier Badminton League 5 have been scheduled at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.



The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has written to Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) seeking permission to organise the inaugural function and the league matches from January 20 to 25 next year.



Chennai previously hosted the league in season 3, which was a grand success with star shuttler P. V. Sindhu -- playing for Chennai Smashers then -- hogging the attention. The crowd attendance in Chennai then was good too.



“The League was a grand success in Chennai during matches of the league hosted in the city in season 3. We would once again like to host the matches in the vivacious city of Chennai. We seek your permission to host the opening ceremony and the league stage matches at Nehru Indoor Stadium and we need the Stadium for training and practice purposes (from January 17 to 19), Omar Rashid, Secretary (Events), BAI, wrote to SDAT.

All matches of PBL will be broadcast live on Star Sports network and Hotstar.