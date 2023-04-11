Priyanshu Rajawat jumps to career-best world no. 38 after Orleans Masters win

Riding on his title-winning run at the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament, India’s Priyanshu Rajawat jumped 20 places to achieve a career-best world ranking of 38 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh clinched his maiden Super 300 title after beating Denmark’s Magnus Johannsen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the summit clash to accumulate some valuable ranking points.

He is now the fourth-best ranked Indian men’s singles player in the BWF rankings with 30,786 points.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, who is currently on a break, moved up a spot to 24th, while Kidambi Srikanth lost two places to slip to world No. 23.

HS Prannoy continues to be the best-ranked men’s singles player at No. 8.

In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu, who had reached the final of Spain Masters, slipped two rungs to world No.11 once again, while Saina Nehwal moved to world No.31.

The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained static at world No. 6, followed by the combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila at 27th.

The women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped a place to world No. 20, while the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar are ranked 29th in the world.