MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PV Sindhu eliminated from Australian Open 2023 badminton tournament

Despite having won six of their 10 past meetings, Sindhu couldn’t get going against USA’s world number 12 Beiwen Zhang, losing 12-21, 17-21 in 39 minutes.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 10:16 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

PTI
P.V. Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: file picture
P.V. Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: file picture | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

P.V. Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: file picture | Photo Credit: AFP

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was eliminated from the Australia Open after going down in straight games to USA’s world number 12 Beiwen Zhang in the women’s singles quarterfinals on Friday.

Sindhu, who has slipped to world number 17, was looking to make her fourth semifinal of the season but found it tough against Zhang, losing 12-21, 17-21, in 39 minutes in the USD 420,000 Super 500 tournament.

In 10 past meetings, Sindhu had won six times against her opponent, but she just couldn’t get going on Friday against the 33-year-old Chinese-born American, who showed better control.

Sindhu had beaten compatriots Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap in the first two rounds, but her loss to Zhang would come as a big disappointment ahead of the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, to be held from August 21 to 27.

The 2019 world champion, Sindhu, has been going through a lean patch since her recovery from an injury and has made early exits from seven of the 12 BWF World Tour events this year.

Early this year, Sindhu parted ways with Korea’s Park Tae-Sang and then briefly worked with SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary. She is currently training under new coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, the 2003 All England champion.

Results at the Australian Open will count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris Games. The qualification window for badminton at the Paris 2024 Olympics started on May 1.

The Australian Open 2023 will conclude on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Australian Open /

H. S. Prannoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PV Sindhu eliminated from Australian Open 2023 badminton tournament
    PTI
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Riise mum on Hegerberg playing Japan, says Norway has luxury of options in attack
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Injured Walsh gets individual attention at England training base
    Reuters
  4. Rashford eyes 40 goals in season and Rooney’s Man Utd record
    AFP
  5. Man City braces for Arsenal assault in Community Shield
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu eliminated from Australian Open 2023 badminton tournament
    PTI
  2. Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy enter quarterfinals; Mithun, Kiran knocked out in Australia Open
    PTI
  3. Australian Open: Mithun learns from losses, topples former World Champion Yew
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy enter second round; Manjunath secures upset win in Australia Open
    PTI
  5. Treesa-Gayatri enter second round of Australia Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PV Sindhu eliminated from Australian Open 2023 badminton tournament
    PTI
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Riise mum on Hegerberg playing Japan, says Norway has luxury of options in attack
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Injured Walsh gets individual attention at England training base
    Reuters
  4. Rashford eyes 40 goals in season and Rooney’s Man Utd record
    AFP
  5. Man City braces for Arsenal assault in Community Shield
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment