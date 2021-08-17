P.V. Sindhu resumes training after Tokyo 2020 heroics

World champion P.V. Sindhu resumed training at the Suchitra Academy in Hyderabad on Monday for the first time after her Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning performance, even as her Korean coach Park Tae-Sang went on vacation.

Sindhu had a full-length physical conditioning session at the Suchitra gym after being accorded a touching reception on her arrival. “Well, I cannot think of a vacation right now as it is time to get into the preparations for a couple of major events scheduled in the next few months. I repeat learning is a continuous process, and I wish to be a near-complete player, working on a couple of areas too,” Sindhu told Sportstar.

“There is nothing like focussing on any specific area of my game. First, I should get a feel of how my body responds for the first couple of days and then plan out my on-court training schedule accordingly,” she said. “In terms of intensity of preparations, the efforts will always be there,” she added.

Sindhu said she couldn’t afford to relax as the journey for the 2024 Paris Olympics would begin soon. “I wouldn’t say World No.1 ranking is one of the immediate goals. But, if everything falls in place by doing well in some of the majors, it shouldn’t be out of reach,” she said.

“I am really pleased with my defence and fitness levels in the Tokyo Games. So, the emphasis will be on improving always,” she said.

To the delight of all the young talent at the Suchitra Academy, the support staff and housekeeping staff, the champion shuttler posed for pictures with a big smile. “Yes, I am grateful to every member who contributed to my success here at Suchitra, which I reiterate is my second home,” she said.

“It is imperative to stay focussed, give my best. This is what happened in Tokyo skills and technique-wise. The bronze gave me a lot of satisfaction, and I thank the whole ecosystem which is responsible for this,” Sindhu said.

“The competition will continue to be tough in women’s singles, but since we know each other’s game pretty well, it again all boils down to giving your best during the entire tournament,” she said.

On continuous training and playing over the years, Sindhu said she had no regrets. “I enjoy every bit of it. Cherish a lot of moments when I look back. When I have these medals in hand, forest everything else,” she said.

When not training and playing, what would she love to do the most? “Spend time with my family members, especially my nephew Aaryan (her elder sister’s son),” she signed off.