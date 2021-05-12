Saina, Srikanth set to miss Tokyo Olympics after Singapore Open cancellation

With the cancellation of the Singapore Open, scheduled from June 1 to 6, former World No 1 players, Saina Nehwal and K. Srikanth, are set to miss the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The announcement, made by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday, has virtually shut the door on the two Indians making it to Tokyo. That leaves P. V. Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth and the duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as the Indian qualifiers for Tokyo Games.

After the cancellation of India Open and Malaysia Open due to recent surge in the number of covid cases, Singapore Open was the last qualification event before the June 15 deadline for the aspiring qualifiers.

The BWF has confirmed that the Singapore Open will not be rescheduled. That means, there are no more qualification tournaments before the Tokyo Games. Further statement by the BWF is awaited.