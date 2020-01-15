Sindhu advances; Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth crash out of Indonesia Masters

P.V. Sindhu stormed to her 10th consecutive victory over Japan's Aya Ohori to advance to the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 here on Wednesday.

The Indian lose the opening game 14-21 but produced a gritty display to win the second one 21-15 and seal the win by bagging the third game 21-11.

Meanwhile, Defending champion Saina Nehwal suffered a shock exit after going down to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the opening round.

Saina lost 19-21, 13-21, 5-21 to Takahashi in a gruelling 50-minute contest. The London Olympics bronze medallist had reached the quarterfinals last week.

In the men’s singles, it was curtains for world championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma. World No.12 Srikanth went down to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

This was Srikanth’s second consecutive opening-round defeat this season. He had earlier also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters. Praneeth, who like Srikanth had also been ousted in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters, lost to the eighth-seeded Chinese Shi Yu Qi 21-16, 18-21, 10-21. Sourabh lost 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 to China’s Lu Guang Zu.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.