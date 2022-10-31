Sankar Muthusamy, inspired by Momota, looks to improve defence after silver at BWF World Junior Championships

A disappointed S. Sankar Muthusamy, who lost in the final of the BWF World Junior Championships to Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei in Santander (Spain) on Sunday, said he would continue to build on his defensive game keeping in mind Japan's Kento Momota, a former World No. 1 as inspiration.

“Momota has been an inspiring player. I can easily relate to him in terms of playing style even though Lin Dan is my favourite,” said Sankar in a chat with Sportstar.

Sankar, a former World No.1 in juniors, said he was satisfied with his performance. “Of course I am happy. A medal should be respected,” he said.

Having competed in several International tournaments in the senior section, observed Sankar, helped him immensely in taking on Chinese players. “Unlike many players, playing against Chinese players is not new for me as I had played them in many senior tournaments,” he said,

Aravindan Samiappan, Sankar’s coach, said Sankar’s defence wasn’t water-tight. “Once Kuo tasted blood, he went all-out. Moreover, Sankar couldn’t adjust to Kim’s pace. Kim played really well. His smashes were powerful but more than that, he knew how to construct a point at the net. Sankar allowed him to dictate terms,” analysed the 45-year-old.