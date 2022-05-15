Satwik-Chirag dream team takes India closer to first Thomas Cup title

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India defeated Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the first men's doubles of the Thomas Cup finals to give India a 2-0 lead.

Keeping his calm and sticking to strategies through the game, Chirag said, " I'm speechless right now. It's incredible, the way we played with Lakshya winning the first singles for us after not starting so well.

"We got lucky when Ahsan hit to the net, from then on luck shifted to our favour. We just kept it safe from then as they invite us to hit it on them as they are good with their reflexes on their body."

The Indians lost the first game and came through in the next two games against the Indonesian pair who have been ranked no 1 separately in doubles.

Satwik emphasised how one game could change the entire match referring to the Denmark-Korea game. "We played with them before. We were prepared for this match. Just one game can change the match like how Denmark were down but they defeated the Koreans."

"We didn't think about the result, we wanted to do well. Even they were under pressure. We won finally, so happy with the way we played," he added.