More Sports Badminton Badminton Sindhu advances to second round at Indonesia Open with hard-fought win After a slow start, Sindhu, the reigning world champion, engineered a turnaround to register a hard-fought 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 win over Japan's Aya Ohori in one hour 10 minutes to advance to the pre-quarterfinals. PTI BALI 24 November, 2021 13:00 IST FILE PHOTO: India's double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu showed great determination to outwit a tenacious Aya Ohori in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES PTI BALI 24 November, 2021 13:00 IST India's double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu showed great determination to outwit a tenacious Aya Ohori in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event here on Wednesday.After a slow start, Sindhu, the reigning world champion, engineered a turnaround to register a hard-fought 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 win over Japan's Ohori in one hour 10 minutes to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.With the win, Sindhu improved her impressive record against the Japanese shuttler to 11-0.World number seven Sindhu, who made a semifinal exit after suffering a straight games defeat to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi here last week, will meet 23-year-old German shuttler Yvonne Li in the second round.It will be the first meeting between the third seed Indian and world number 26 Li.The mixed doubles pairing of N Sikki Redd and Dhruv Kapila made a first round exit, falling to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya, 7-21, 12-21. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :