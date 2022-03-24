More Sports Badminton Badminton Sindhu reaches second round at Swiss Open Sindhu, also a former world champion, won her opening round match 21-14, 21-12 against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt late on Wednesday. PTI BASEL 24 March, 2022 12:39 IST FILE PHOTO: Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stormed into the women's singles second round at the Swiss Open with a straight-games win over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. - Getty Images PTI BASEL 24 March, 2022 12:39 IST Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stormed into the women's singles second round at the Swiss Open with a straight-games win over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.Sindhu, also a former world champion, won her opening round match 21-14, 21-12 late on Wednesday.Also progressing was the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who got the better of local pair Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann 21-15, 21-16 in straight games.READ: Swiss Open: Srikanth makes winning start The men's doubles duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost in the opening round of the ongoing Super 300 tournament to Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 19-21, 13-21.Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu will face Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in the second round later on Thursday.The likes of London Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, too, entered the second rounds of their respective women's and men's singles events. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :