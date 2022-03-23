Badminton

Swiss Open: Srikanth makes winning start

Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round match.

BASEL 23 March, 2022 19:05 IST

FILE PHOTO: Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round of Swiss Open in Basel on Wednesday.   -  AFP

The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes.

READ: Sen breaks into world's top 10; Treesa-Gayatri reach career-best ranking in doubles

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Other Indians in the fray - P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap - play their opening matches later on Wednesday.

