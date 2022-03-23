Swiss Open: Srikanth makes winning start

Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round of Swiss Open in Basel on Wednesday.

The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes.

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Other Indians in the fray - P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap - play their opening matches later on Wednesday.