Basketball

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sidelined vs San Antonio Spurs with hip contusion

The 25-year-old MVP candidate is averaging a team-leading 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It is just the sixth game he has missed this season.

AP
BOSTON 27 March, 2023 08:08 IST
BOSTON 27 March, 2023 08:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is defended by Indiana Pacers’ Isaiah Jackson during the first half of an NBA game on March 24, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is defended by Indiana Pacers’ Isaiah Jackson during the first half of an NBA game on March 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The 25-year-old MVP candidate is averaging a team-leading 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It is just the sixth game he has missed this season.

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is out for Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday with a left hip contusion.

The 25-year-old MVP candidate is averaging a team-leading 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It is just the sixth game he has missed this season.

In a 120-95 victory over Indiana on Friday, Tatum posted his 40th game of 30 or more points this season, setting a franchise record. He passed Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who had 39 30-point games during the 1987-88 season.

Boston entered its matchup against the Spurs two games behind idle Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference’s best record. The Celtics are two games up on idle third-place Philadelphia.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us