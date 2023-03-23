Basketball

Mavericks plan to protest loss to Warriors: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to file a formal protest to the NBA after claiming a mistake by referees late in the third quarter led to their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Reuters
23 March, 2023 09:36 IST
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to file a formal protest to the NBA after claiming a mistake by referees late in the third quarter led to their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, according to a report by The Athletic.

Referees supposedly changed a call without alerting Dallas’ bench, causing the Mavericks to set up on the wrong side of the floor during a Golden State inbounds play. The mishap allowed Warriors center Kevon Looney to get a wide-open dunk, giving Golden State a 90-87 lead with just under two minutes left in the third.

“For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout,” Dallas owner Mark Cuban said in a tweet. “During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors.

“Never said a word to us They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.”

This isn’t the first time Cuban has resorted to a protest, as he also filed for one after a 111-107 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 22, 2020.

Sean Wright, Michael Smith and Andy Nagy were the officials for the contest.

