Miami Heat leads 3-1 against Boston Celtics and stands on the brink of a historic victory in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite the Celtics’ victory on the road in game four on Tuesday, the Heat need just one win to secure a place in the NBA Finals against Denver Nuggets.

The Heat has three games in hand to closeout the series and become only the second team to finish eighth in the regular season yet advance to the NBA Finals.

The only other team to have achieved the feat is New York Knicks in 1999. The Knicks went all the way to the title clash but lost in five games to San Antonio Spurs.