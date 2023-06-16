NBA suspends Morant for 25 games over alleged firearm video

Published : Jun 16, 2023 21:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers . | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for 25 games without pay after finding he “intentionally and prominently” displayed a firearm in a live-streamed video on May 13.

The two-time All-Star was previously suspended for eight games in March after he appeared in another social media video holding a firearm at a nightclub.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities in May over the latest incident, in which he appeared to pose with a firearm in a car, conduct that the NBA found to be “detrimental to the league.”

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning.

“Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Morant took accountability for his actions last month, saying in a statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do.”

The suspension was effective immediately and remains in effect through the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA regular season.