Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA suspends Morant for 25 games over alleged firearm video

The two-time All-Star was previously suspended for eight games in March after he appeared in another social media video holding a firearm at a nightclub.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 21:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers .
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers . | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers . | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for 25 games without pay after finding he “intentionally and prominently” displayed a firearm in a live-streamed video on May 13.

The two-time All-Star was previously suspended for eight games in March after he appeared in another social media video holding a firearm at a nightclub.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities in May over the latest incident, in which he appeared to pose with a firearm in a car, conduct that the NBA found to be “detrimental to the league.”

ALSO READ
The addition of West Asian teams in SAFF Cup is a welcome decision: Chhetri

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning.

“Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Morant took accountability for his actions last month, saying in a statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do.”

The suspension was effective immediately and remains in effect through the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

Related Topics

Ja Morant /

Memphis Grizzlies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA suspends Morant for 25 games over alleged firearm video
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 298/6 (62 overs); Lyon gets Bairstow; Root eyes hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Squash World Cup: Malaysia shock India, to meet Egypt in final
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Brighton signs Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA suspends Morant for 25 games over alleged firearm video
    Reuters
  2. Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver
    AP
  3. NBA legend Jordan shoes sell at auction for $1.38 million
    AFP
  4. Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams has thumb surgery to repair torn ligament
    AP
  5. Second season of FIBA-endorsed Indian National Basketball League 3x3 to start in June
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA suspends Morant for 25 games over alleged firearm video
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 298/6 (62 overs); Lyon gets Bairstow; Root eyes hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Squash World Cup: Malaysia shock India, to meet Egypt in final
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Brighton signs Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment