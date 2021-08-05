LaMarcus Aldridge considering a return to NBA

Seven-time All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge is seriously considering a return to the court just 3 and a half months after he abruptly retired, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old had announced his retirement from the Brooklyn Nets in mid-April due to heart issues. But now Aldridge is interested in playing during the 2021-22 season.

The report said Aldridge hasn't made a final decision and surely would need medical clearance to sign with a team.

In his retirement announcement, Aldridge had said that he had experienced an irregular heartbeat during a game between the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers on April 10.

The incident occurred during Aldridge's fifth game with the Nets. He signed with the team as a free agent after reaching a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Aldridge averaged 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds over 1,029 career games (985 starts). Aldridge played for the Portland Trail Blazers (2006-15) before signing with the Spurs.

He averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 25.9 minutes in 21 games (18 starts)with San Antonio last season before he and the franchise agreed to a mutualseparation.