Mali players apologise after fighting with each other at women’s basketball World Cup

Two Mali teammates who fought following a loss at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney have blamed post-match frustrations for their actions and apologised.

Fiba has opened an investigation after Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou were filmed physically fighting one another following the World Cup 68-81 loss to Serbia in its Group B match.

It took place during a post-match interview with Serbia’s Sasa Cado in the mixed zone and was captured by a Serbian news camera.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are here to apologise for the image that is going on social media. It was not our intention and we were frustrated because of the loss," Kourouma, who sat alongside Dabou, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are here to apologise to the world of basketball (and the) FIBA World Cup. We are sorry for the image."

Mali finished bottom of the group after losing all five of its games.

(with inputs from Reuters)