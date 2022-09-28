Basketball

Mali players apologise after fighting with each other at women’s basketball World Cup

It took place during a post-match interview with Serbia’s Sasa Cado in the mixed zone and was captured by a Serbian news camera.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 13:15 IST
28 September, 2022 13:15 IST
Two Mali teammates fought following a loss at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney.

Two Mali teammates fought following a loss at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It took place during a post-match interview with Serbia’s Sasa Cado in the mixed zone and was captured by a Serbian news camera.

Two Mali teammates who fought following a loss at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney have blamed post-match frustrations for their actions and apologised.

Also Read
FIBA investigating fight between Mali players at Women’s World Cup

Fiba has opened an investigation after Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou were filmed physically fighting one another following the World Cup 68-81 loss to Serbia in its Group B match.

It took place during a post-match interview with Serbia’s Sasa Cado in the mixed zone and was captured by a Serbian news camera.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are here to apologise for the image that is going on social media. It was not our intention and we were frustrated because of the loss," Kourouma, who sat alongside Dabou, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are here to apologise to the world of basketball (and the) FIBA World Cup. We are sorry for the image."

Mali finished bottom of the group after losing all five of its games.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Australian coach blazes a trail for women in African basketball

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us