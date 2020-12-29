More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA fines 76ers' Daryl Morey $50,000 for tweet about Harden A tweet about an older tweet had landed Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey in hot water due to legal issues. AP 29 December, 2020 09:50 IST Former Housten Rockets' GM Daryl Morey is now with 76ers which prevents him from posting about players associated to other NBA teams. - Getty Images AP 29 December, 2020 09:50 IST The NBA fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 on Monday for a since-deleted tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule.A tweet was posted to Morey's account on December 20 in commemoration of the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy’s record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time.The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering. NBA Wrap: Mavericks rout Clippers, Warriors edge past Bulls Harden has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks.A tweet by Morey in 2019 led to major problems for the NBA and its relationship with China. He posted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. NBA games were not shown on CCTV, China's state broadcaster, for one year after that since-deleted tweet. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos