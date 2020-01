NBA Wrap: Giannis lifts Bucks past Celtics, Ingram helps Pelicans snap Jazz's streak

NBA leader the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Boston Celtics 128-123 thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double. Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and collected 17 rebounds as the Bucks (37-6) extended its winning streak to five games on Thursday.

It was the 35th double-double of the season for reigning MVP Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Kemba Walker posted a game-high 40 points for the Celtics (27-13) on the road. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers made it back-to-back wins via a 122-95 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Orlando ended the Los Angeles Lakers' winning streak on Wednesday, but it was unable to back up that performance against the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 32 points, five assists and five rebounds in LA, where Montrezl Harrell added 21 points and Jamychal Green put up 11 points and 13 rebounds.

- Ingram and Mitchell explode for career highs in shoot-out -

Brandon Ingram recorded a career-high 49 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a stunning 138-132 overtime victory against the Utah Jazz, which had its 10-game winning streak snapped. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points.

The updated NBA standings after Thursday night's action. pic.twitter.com/VAP5K6d8eZ — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2020

Will Barton (31 points) and Nikola Jokic (23 points, 12 rebounds), Michael Porter Jr. (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Malik Beasley (27 points) helped the Denver Nuggets outlast the Golden State Warriors 134-131 in OT.

- Hayward struggles -

It was a tough night for Celtics star Gordon Hayward. Struck down by injuries during his time with Boston, Hayward was one of 10 from the floor and one of nine from three-point range for seven points in 32 minutes.

The Pelicans soared but Lonzo Ball did not. While managing 13 assists, Ball had just five points on two-of-12 shooting from the field and one-of-five from beyond the arc in 42 minutes.

- Tatum leaves opponents in a spin -

In fine form this season, Boston's Jayson Tatum sent one opponent to the floor while he turned another en route to the basket.

- Thursday's results - Phoenix Suns 121-98 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 128-123 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 138-132 Utah Jazz (OT)

Denver Nuggets 134-131 Golden State Warriors (OT)

Los Angeles Clippers 122-95 Orlando Magic

- Bulls at 76ers -

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to generate some momentum when it hosts the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The 76ers (26-16) are 19-2 at home and 7-14 on the road as they welcome the Bulls (15-27) to Wells Fargo Center.