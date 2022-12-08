NBA roundup: Jazz tops Warriors on last-second dunk, Celtics throttle Suns

Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Poole led all scorers with 36 points in a game in which both teams were missing key players.

Poole made 1 of 2 free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a seemingly safe four-point lead after they trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz then pulled off a win with a wild ending.

The late rally began with the 3-pointer from Beasley with 7.8 seconds to go. Nickeil Alexander-Walker then gave the Jazz life with 4.3 seconds remaining by stealing the ball from Poole in a frantic moment. The ball was advanced to Beasley, who connected with Fontecchio for the game-winning bucket with 1.4 seconds left.

Celtics 125, Suns 98

Boston looked like the best team in the NBA, turning in a dominant effort at Phoenix. Five players scored in double figures for the Celtics, who had a 45-point lead with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored a team-high 25 points. The Celtics raised their road record to 10-3 and improved to 7-0 against Western Conference teams.

Josh Okogie led the Suns with 28 points off the bench, and Devin Booker scored 17. Chris Paul returned after missing 14 games due to a heel injury, and he finished with four points, four assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes.

Grizzlies 123, Thunder 102

Ja Morant had 26 points, a career-high-tying 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Memphis to an easy win over visiting Oklahoma City, the Grizzlies’ fourth straight and sixth in their last seven games.

Morant took over in the third quarter after Oklahoma City trimmed the Memphis lead to 75-73 with 5:37 left. He scored seven consecutive points, in a variety of ways. Morant got to the free-throw line, drained a 3-pointer and hit a finger roll as the Grizzlies stretched their lead to nine, their biggest of the game at the time.

Morant clinched the triple-double with a steal and feed to Brandon Clarke for a dunk with just more than three minutes remaining. The triple-double was the second of the season and sixth of Morant’s career, setting the Grizzlies’ all-time mark since the franchise moved to Memphis.

Bucks 126, Kings 113

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a game-high 35 points, Jrue Holiday was nearly as productive with 31 and Milwaukee pulled away late to defeat visiting Sacramento.

All five starters scored in double figures as the Bucks won their third straight in their first meeting of the season with the Kings. It was the second time this season Antetokounmpo and Holiday each eclipsed 30 points in the same game.

Domantas Sabonis had a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double for Sacramento, which got within a point with 10:27 to play but could not catch the hosts.

Nets 122, Hornets 116

Kyrie Irving collected 33 points and nine assists as Brooklyn took a big lead in the first half and held on for a victory over Charlotte in New York.

Kevin Durant added 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Nets set a season high for points in the first half (73), improved to 5-1 on their season-high seven-game homestand and rebounded from Sunday’s 11-point loss to the Boston Celtics. Durant and Irving combined for Brooklyn’s final 15 points.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 11 of his 29 points in the fourth. Kelly Oubre added 28, but despite shooting 53.4 percent, Charlotte lost for the fourth time in five games. Rozier got by Irving and Seth Curry for a layup to make it 118-116 with 67 seconds left.

Also Read When will Messi play next in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Following a Charlotte deflection that left six on the shot clock, Irving hit two free throws with 44.3 seconds left and a floater in the lane with 13.7 left for the game’s final points.

Magic 116, Clippers 111 (OT)

Moritz Wagner went for a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, Bol Bol scored another 20 points, and Paolo Banchero sank six free throws down the stretch to cap his game-high 23-point effort as Orlando snapped a long losing skid with an overtime defeat of visiting Los Angeles.

Ivica Zubac and Nicolas Batum each scored 16 points in the loss, with Zubac also grabbing 13 rebounds. Leonard finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Cole Anthony came off the bench to score 13 points for Orlando, which last won on Nov. 18.

Raptors 126, Lakers 113

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet had 25 points and had seven assists as host Toronto defeated depleted Los Angeles.

The Lakers were without their two stars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness). O.G. Anunoby scored 23 points for Toronto, which led by 23 at the half and never looked back. Gary Trent Jr. chipped in with 18 points, Chris Boucher had 16 points and Scottie Barnes had 13 points and a career-matching 17 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook added 16 points and nine rebounds, Thomas Bryant had 16 points, Kendrick Nunn had 15 points, Lonnie Walker IV scored 12 points and Austin Reaves had 10 points.

Bulls 115, Wizards 111

DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine carried the load for host Chicago, which ended a three-game losing streak by beating Washington.

DeRozan scored 27 points -- 21 of them in the second half -- to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Vucevic and LaVine tallied 25 points apiece, with the former adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. LaVine chipped in seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Kristaps Porzingis carried Washington with a full stat line of his own: 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Kyle Kuzma added 21 points and five boards, and Monte Morris contributed 17 points and eight assists.

Pelicans 104, Pistons 98

Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas each had a double-double and New Orleans won its fifth consecutive game by holding off visiting Detroit.

Williamson had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Valanciunas added 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Pelicans won for the 10th time in 12 games. Trey Murphy III scored 20 points and Naji Marshall added 17 off the New Orleans bench.

Saddiq Bey scored 25 while Killian Hayes had 17 points and 12 assists to lead the Pistons, who were completing a back-to-back after winning 116-96 at Miami on Tuesday.

Knicks 113, Hawks 89

Julius Randle posted a double-double and scored 19 points in the third quarter for host New York, which rolled to a win over undermanned Atlanta.

Randle finished with 34 points, two shy of his season high, and pulled down a season-best 17 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 15 points while Mitchell Robinson put up eight points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.

Quentin Grimes contributed a season-high 23 points and shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range for the Knicks, who have won two straight. New York, which beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday, hadn’t previously held an opponent under 100 points this campaign.

Timberwolves 121, Pacers 115

D’Angelo Russell scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Anthony Edwards added 26 on the night as Minnesota scored the game’s final six points in a win over Indiana in Minneapolis.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 21 rebounds for the Timberwolves, which led by as many as 23 in the second quarter before the Pacers pulled within two at the half. Jaylen Nowell chipped in 14 points and Jaden McDaniels had 12 for the winners.

Buddy Hield made seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for Indiana, while Tyrese Haliburton had 26 points and 15 assists, Myles Turner had 23 points, and Bennedict Mathurin added 14.