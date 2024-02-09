NBA trade deadline roundup: Knicks, Thunder make big additions

The ascending New York Knicks, Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder and defence-challenged Milwaukee Bucks made the biggest splashes of NBA trade deadline day on Thursday.

The Knicks acquired forward Bojan Bogdanovic and guard Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons, dealing away guards Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono as well as two future second-round draft picks.

Bogdanovic, 34, will provide shooting to a team that has risen into the top four spots of the Eastern Conference standings. Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points per game and making 41.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Burks, 32, posted 12.6 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists in 43 games off the bench for Detroit. He played for the Knicks for two seasons (2020-22), averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for them.

The Knicks have to hope this trade will work as well as their last. They were 17-15 when OG Anunoby made his team debut Jan. 1 after being acquired from Toronto; the Knicks have gone 16-3 since, including 12-2 with Anunoby in the lineup. (The team announced later Thursday that Anunoby had a procedure to remove a loose bone fragment from his elbow and will miss at least three weeks.)

The Thunder, who entered Thursday tied atop the Western table with Minnesota and Denver, brought in veteran forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. The Hornets will receive guard Tre Mann, forward Davis Bertans, point guard Vasilije Micic and unspecified draft compensation.

Hayward, 33, is battling a left calf injury and has not played since Dec. 26. He was averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 starts before being sidelined. The ninth overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward has career averages of 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 809 games (646 starts).

Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley announced his own trade while live-recording an episode of his podcast.

While the team had not yet confirmed the deal, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly agreed to send Beverley to the Bucks in exchange for Cam Payne and a future second-round draft pick.

Beverley is known as one of the NBA’s top defenders, and the Bucks were in short supply of those. Milwaukee allows 119.8 points per game and last month fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 start, replacing him with Doc Rivers.

Milwaukee will be the seventh NBA team for Beverley, who owns career averages of 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

ALSO READ | Lakers unveil first of three Kobe Bryant statues

Other trades included:

The Indiana Pacers sent shooting guard Buddy Hield to the 76ers and acquired forward Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal.

The Sixers dealt guard Furkan Korkmaz, second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2029 and cash considerations to the Pacers. They also dealt forward Marcus Morris Sr., a 2029 second-round previously owned by the Los Angeles Clippers and cash considerations to San Antonio.

In 52 games (28 starts) this season for the Pacers, Hield recorded 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game -- all below his career averages.

McDermott, 32, came off the bench in 46 games for San Antonio this season. He is averaging 6.0 points and shooting 43.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Toronto Raptors acquired forward/center Kelly Olynyk in a multi-player deal with the Utah Jazz.

Along with Olynyk, the Jazz sent shooting guard Ochai Agbaji to Toronto in exchange for point guard Kira Lewis, forward Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick.

The Raptors also acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dennis Schroder and forward Thaddeus Young. The Raptors immediately waived Dinwiddie, who started 48 games for Brooklyn this season.

Schroder was in his first season with Toronto. He averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 51 games (33 starts) with the Raptors.

Philadelphia also sent reserve guard Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a second-round pick, ESPN reported.

Springer, 21, averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 32 games (one start) for the 76ers this season.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward/center P.J. Washington from the Hornets for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick, per reports.

The Mavericks doubled its frontcourt focus by reportedly landing Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford in exchange for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round draft pick via Oklahoma City.

Milwaukee traded veteran forward Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings for cash considerations, according to multiple reports.

It was expected that Sacramento would waive the 7-foot-1 Lopez to allow him to become a free agent.

The Phoenix Suns acquired forward Royce O’Neale from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Memphis Grizzlies, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Memphis was sending forward David Roddy to the Suns in exchange for a pick swap as part of the deal, per the report.

Meanwhile, Phoenix will get three second-round picks from the Nets. The Suns are shipping out Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin and Chimezie Metu, too, and forward Yuta Watanabe was expected to be routed from Phoenix to the Grizzlies.