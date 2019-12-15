More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA wrap: Bucks win 18th straight, Bulls stun Clippers Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Cleveland Cavaliers to extend its streak while the Clippers lost 109-106 to Chicago Bulls. Dejan Kalinic 15 December, 2019 13:02 IST Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpos scored 29 points in just 24 minutes - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 15 December, 2019 13:02 IST The Milwaukee Bucks stretched its winning streak in the NBA to 18 on Saturday, while the Los Angeles Clippers suffered a surprise loss.The Bucks cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108 for an 18th straight win, which is the second longest streak in the team's history.Milwaukee was once again led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 29 points in just 24 minutes.The Clippers' four-game winning run came to an end in a 109-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls. @Giannis_An34 (29 PTS) and @Khris22m (24 PTS) combine for 53 PTS as the @Bucks win their 18th in a row! pic.twitter.com/X2z8m6HsnX— NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2019 The Bulls claimed just their 10th victory of the season thanks largely to 31 points from Zach LaVine.Kawhi Leonard missed the encounter due to a knee injury.Super Siakam, marvellous MemphisPascal Siakam's 30 points helped the Toronto Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 110-102.The Memphis Grizzlies went 48-of-84 from the field to claim a 128-111 victory over the Washington Wizards. Doncic scare Two games after his his 1st-career triple-double, @Bam1of1 goes off for his 2nd‼️18 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/SwKbBCoQeT— NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2019 Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered an ankle injury during the Dallas Mavericks' overtime loss to the Miami Heat.He played less than two minutes in the defeat. Murray's fine dunk Jamal Murray TO HIMSELF! : https://t.co/gZ3mLZln8x pic.twitter.com/AyJRL2BjdI— NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2019 The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray set up his own dunk by passing to himself off the backboard.Saturday's resultsSan Antonio Spurs 121-119 Phoenix SunsToronto Raptors 110-102 Brooklyn NetsChicago Bulls 109-106 Los Angeles ClippersMemphis Grizzlies 128-111 Washington WizardsMiami Heat 122-118 Dallas MavericksMilwaukee Bucks 125-108 Cleveland Cavaliers Lakers at HawksThe Los Angeles Lakers (23-3) will be eyeing a seventh straight win when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (6-20) on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.