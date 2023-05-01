Stephen Curry scores record 50 points, takes Golden State Warriors to NBA Playoffs second round

Stephen Curry scored 50 points, a personal playoffs best and Game 7 record, against Sacramento Kings on Sunday to take Golden State Warriors to the NBA Playoffs semifinals.

WARRIORS VS KINGS GAME 7 HIGHLIGHTS

Curry also contributed eight rebounds and six assists as the Warriors sealed a rollicking 120-100 win in the series decider in Sacramento.

The point guard bettered the previous game seven best set by Kevin Durant in 2021 when he hit 48 points for Brooklyn Nets against Milwaukee Bucks.

Curry’s previous personal best in the post-season was 47 points, scored in 2019 against Houston Rockets.

The 2022 Finals MVP shot at an efficiency of 52.6% from the field and nearly 39% from the three-point range. He ended the seven-game series with a points average of 31 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.