More Sports Boxing Boxing Arbitrator rules Fury must face Wilder, Joshua fight in doubt: Reports The ruling jeopardises a long-awaited title showdown between Fury and Joshua, the world's top two heavyweights, which was announced last week for August 14 in Saudi Arabia. Reuters 18 May, 2021 08:52 IST Deontay Wilder (L) and Tyson Fury react during a press conference in London. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 18 May, 2021 08:52 IST A big money heavyweight fight between British champion Tyson Fury and compatriot Anthony Joshua was thrown into doubt on Monday after an American arbitrator ordered Fury to face American Deontay Wilder, according to media reports.The highly anticipated third bout between Fury and Wilder was pushed back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fury promises to 'smash' Joshua in Saudi heavyweight bout The Briton stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their February 2020 match to remain undefeated through 31 fights.After months of arbitration between the two, Judge Daniel Weinstein has ruled that the pair must have their rematch before September 15, the Daily Star reported. Joshua will fight Fury in Saudi Arabia on August 14, says Eddie Hearn Attempts to reach Weinstein were not successful.The ruling jeopardises a long-awaited title showdown between Fury and Joshua, the world's top two heavyweights, which was announced last week for August 14 in Saudi Arabia. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.