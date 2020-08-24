More Sports Boxing Boxing BFI optimistic about Big Bout Season 2 The boxing league can be staged by the end of this year or early next years, says BFI president Ajay Singh. Y. B. Sarangi 24 August, 2020 19:32 IST MC Mary Kom engages in a bout with Ingrit Lorena Valencia in the first season of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League. - PTI Y. B. Sarangi 24 August, 2020 19:32 IST The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) believes that the second edition of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League can be staged by the end of this year or early next year.As of now, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has not allowed sparring to resume in the national camp due to the pandemic.However, the BFI, waiting for the situation to become favourable for hosting events, is optimistic to squeeze in the Big Bout ahead of the Olympics.ALSO READ | Manoj requests Rijiju to consider his brother-cum-coach for Dronacharya award“We are confident of hosting the second season either by the end of this year or early next year. We will be considering all the guidelines and health safety protocols laid out in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while the Big Bout league gets staged this season,” BFI president Ajay Singh told Sportstar.Notwithstanding the hiccups in its inaugural edition last year, Singh said Big Bout made an impact and got good television viewership.'A confident start'“The primary objective was to identify and put together credible team owners along with boxers of calibre like Rio Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia and renowned British boxer Scott Forrest. Airing it on Star Sports was also a big boost and ensured Big Bout made a confident start in its maiden year of existence,” said Singh.According to the BFI president, the league can only get better and become financially more viable. “The experiences of the first season will be valuable in putting together a stronger foundation for the coming seasons,” said Singh. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.